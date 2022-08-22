Letters to the Editor for Aug. 23, 2022: Phasing out fossil fuels

Phasing out fossil fuels

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a retired chemical engineer who began his career troubleshooting chemical plants, I am concerned by the approach U.S. climate activists are taking to address global warming. Unless we take the “global” component seriously, there is little chance we will succeed in solving the largest problem facing mankind.

While the United States can reduce its carbon footprint, China still is building coal-fired power plants. India, too, is dependent on coal for much of its energy.

African countries are equally dependent on coal for fuel. So long as these nations continue to burn coal, there is little chance we will make progress on reducing global carbon dioxide and, therefore, global warming.

In the hierarchy of fossil fuels that produce carbon dioxide, coal by far is the worst. Next is fuel oil and finally, natural gas is the lowest producer of carbon dioxide.

A serious effort to reduce global warming would involve the U.S. working with countries that now burn coal to find a way to convert to natural gas. Fortunately the U.S. has substantial natural gas reserves that can be used as these nations’ fuel sources while they eliminate coal.

The U.S. has a problem with its approach to a zero-carbon footprint. There is a great effort to eliminate all fossil fuels, but our quality of life currently depends on these kinds of energy.

We are fortunate that very little energy consumed in the U.S. is from coal. Now that our nation has taken that first step, we should help others do the same.

As countries replace coal with natural gas, our efforts to replace natural gas with renewables should continue. Hopefully, once other nations no longer burn coal, our nation will no longer use natural gas.

This process ultimately can lead to the worldwide replacement of fossil fuels.

Reed Belden.