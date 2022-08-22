Letters to the Editor for Aug. 23, 2022: Press pause on mining

Press pause on mining

Six years ago, Aston Bay Holdings — a metals mining and prospecting company — began exploratory drilling in Virginia’s Piedmont region. The company still is looking for locations with concentrated gold in Buckingham County; and copper, zinc, and lead in Pittsylvania and Campbell Counties along the Gold-Pyrite Belt, a geological area that spans from Fairfax County to the North Carolina border.

This quiet development should raise major concerns for local communities, and those downstream of the operations, including people in Richmond. The last time gold mining occurred in Virginia was more than 80 years ago.

Despite advancements in mining technology, there has not been a change in Virginia’s guidelines to reflect those developments. The commonwealth’s large-scale metals mining regulations are not adequately equipped to address industrial metals mining.

Modern industrial metal mining is done with earthen-built dams, cyanide and explosives. The explosives splinter the earth so the metal can be excavated. Water and cyanide are mixed to separate the dirt from the metal. Once the few ounces of metal are extracted, the toxic mixture then sits in a big pit held up by a dam made of earth — forever.

Mining can affect the people, environment and economy around mine sites. Pollutants go into the air and water, and they often affect the quality of drinking water. In Virginia, 3 million people living downstream from the Gold-Pyrite Belt could be impacted by potential mining.

We need transparency and time to understand potential impacts of large-scale metals mining in Virginia. We need to press pause to fully examine the situation.

It is imperative that the public's voices and opinions are heard, while there still is a chance to do so. Email goldstudy@energy.virginia.gov to express concerns before the comment period ends on Sept. 30. To learn more, visit: presspauseva.org

Finn Pollard.