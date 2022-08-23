Letters to the Editor for Aug. 24, 2022: In a different world

In a different world

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Ever wonder why some Supreme Court decisions lack common sense? Most justices live in a different world than you or I do.

Most have lost touch with the world average citizens live in (if they ever even were aware of it). Their decisions often conflict with the Supreme Court’s own set of “Building Regulations”.

Court rulings often emphasize First Amendment rights, notably freedom of speech and peaceable assembly. But when the draft opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was released, a high fence immediately was erected around the court’s grounds, in anticipation of demonstrations.

Building regulation No. 5 states: “No person shall, on the Supreme Court grounds, create any noise disturbances.” Failure to comply could result in “a fine and/or imprisonment.”

In New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, the court disallowed commonsense restrictions on carrying firearms in public places. This previously was done in District of Columbia v. Heller.

Compare these rulings to building regulation No. 3, which does not allow people to carry any firearm within the court building or on its grounds.

Also, compare these decisions allowing more access to guns with the response when a lone gunman, supposedly exercising Second Amendment rights, approached Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home. Police immediately arrested the individual, and Congress followed with quick action to add security for the justices and their families.

In West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, the court ruled against the EPA’s ability to restrict carbon emissions from power plants. This case should be nonjusticiable — outside of the court’s competence and therefore beyond its jurisdiction.

Apparently, some justices think they live in a different universe, since their decision contradicted scientific evidence. In the real world, this case should start an investigation into whether dark money is involved in any way.

Roy Yamamoto.