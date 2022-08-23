Letters to the Editor for Aug. 24, 2022: VEC incompetence

VEC incompetence

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

My wife is a cancer survivor and was working part-time as a receptionist. Shortly before Gov. Ralph Northam instituted COVID-19 guidelines, she went to her employer and asked what they were going to do to protect her.

The answer was nothing. She felt she had to leave and did not expect unemployment benefits.

Months later, we were told to apply for benefits since we might be eligible. We were pleased to get a lump-sum back payment and weekly amounts. We responsibly used the money to work on our house during the lockdown.

In the fall of 2021, the Virginia Employment Commission notified us that we needed to pay the money back. The communiques implied that we were frauds.

We had a phone hearing and two letters of appeal that were denied. Lately, we had no luck reaching the VEC.

The repayment process will be a six-year, monthly burden. While my family can afford to pay this money back, I’m certain these kinds of scenarios will be devastating for others.

We understand the VEC was overwhelmed. But officials rubber-stamped all of these claims, and they now appear to be threatening and defaming unsuspecting people who just applied for what they thought they deserved.

People are suffering because of the VEC’s incompetence.

Roger Briggs.