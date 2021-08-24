Letters to the Editor for Aug. 25, 2021: Better infrastructure, clean energy needed

Better infrastructure,



clean energy needed



Business owners have a stake in their community. When our communities thrive, businesses thrive. We’ve seen over the past year how our economies, supply chains and livelihoods are fragile and are greatly impacted during a crisis. With the U.N.’s latest climate report, it’s clear that we all are in the midst of a major climate crisis.

As a business owner, I feel the impacts when our communities suffer, especially when those who are historically marginalized — communities of color and communities with low wealth — too often bear the burden of the climate crisis, pollution and environmental injustices.

Congress has an opportunity to invest in our nation’s infrastructure while addressing the urgency of the climate crisis. It must work to pass a dual-track infrastructure package that will invest in our nation’s outdated infrastructure and work toward a clean energy future so that all of our communities can thrive.

Mariah Batten.