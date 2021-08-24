Letters to the Editor for Aug. 25, 2021: Schaffner's legacy: grace and commitment

Schaffner's legacy:



grace and commitment



Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Thanks to The Times-Dispatch and Bill Lohmann for his article about Lisa Schaffner in this past Saturday's print edition. It reminded me of the many times I showed my art with Schaffner and how wonderful she was in the spontaneous moment — smiling, gracious, alert and "always on," if you know what I mean.

We worked together with community and charity events around my art. She was my guest auctioneer and was responsible for higher and higher bids for my paintings for good causes.

Schaffner was responsible for a one-man show at United Network for Organ Sharing that was a retrospective of my work. Her prowess as host, leader and the most charming emcee ever to be at a fundraising gala showed in spades when we auctioned art and all the proceeds went to UNOS.

I can’t remember when Schaffner wasn’t around to help me and others in our endeavors in the community. It will be difficult to do our work without her, but she would want us to put on a smile and get on with our business. No excuses, man — get the important work done. Period.