Letters to the Editor for Aug. 25, 2021: TCJA offers corporate welfare at a high cost

TCJA offers corporate

welfare at a high cost



I am responding to David Edmunds’ Aug. 19 Letter to the Editor, which stated that President Joe Biden's administration has seen the biggest expansion of social welfare in the past 60 years. This statement is inaccurate because it’s based on incomplete information.

I agree with Edmunds that the price tag on 2021’s budget is eye-popping. However, this price is from decades of neglecting our country and decades of expanding corporate welfare. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act gave the most recent infusion of funds supporting corporate welfare. It passed in December 2017 with only Republicans voting yes; all Democrats and 12 House Republicans voted no.

TCJA is so business-friendly that in 2020, no fewer than 55 publicly traded firms paid nothing in federal corporate income tax. Interestingly, all 55 companies are 100% dependent on tax-funded federal programs.