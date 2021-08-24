Letters to the Editor for Aug. 25, 2021: TCJA offers corporate welfare at a high cost

TCJA offers corporate
welfare at a high cost
I am responding to David Edmunds’ Aug. 19 Letter to the Editor, which stated that President Joe Biden's administration has seen the biggest expansion of social welfare in the past 60 years. This statement is inaccurate because it’s based on incomplete information.
I agree with Edmunds that the price tag on 2021’s budget is eye-popping. However, this price is from decades of neglecting our country and decades of expanding corporate welfare. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act gave the most recent infusion of funds supporting corporate welfare. It passed in December 2017 with only Republicans voting yes; all Democrats and 12 House Republicans voted no.
TCJA is so business-friendly that in 2020, no fewer than 55 publicly traded firms paid nothing in federal corporate income tax. Interestingly, all 55 companies are 100% dependent on tax-funded federal programs.
Airlines would go out of business without the FAA. Pharmaceutical companies could not bring new drugs to market without the FDA. So the oft-stated line "we don’t want government in our business" is demonstrably false. Without the government, they’d have no business.
Taxes from American workers constituted 47% of the 2020 federal revenue, so it follows that workers funded 47% of the cost of every federal program the 55 companies used, while the companies contributed nothing. The median profit in 2020 for the 55 meant they are freeloading off workers whose income was 0.0002% of the companies' profit. Something is very wrong.
On Capitol Hill, all seven Virginia Republicans in the House at the time voted for TCJA. With that vote, their actions indicated that it was more important that the companies have billions in profits than for the government to help families. That is what a yes vote on TCJA meant, and that is exactly what we’ve gotten.
Michele Limoges Motsko.
Saluda.