Letters to the Editor for Aug. 25, 2021: Vaccine/mask: individual choice, not mandate

Vaccine/mask: individual
choice, not mandate
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The recent Letter to the Editor titled, "Questioning 'do as I say, not as I do' " — which implied politicians have no regard for life and try to get attention from their peers — is totally off-base. These politicians are not against vaccines or wearing masks. They are against the government mandating that citizens get a vaccine and wear masks.
These politicians are protecting the rights of individuals. Individuals and parents, in regard to their children, should make the decision if they want to receive the vaccine and/or wear a mask.
The government has no authority to mandate vaccines or masks. This is an individual’s choice.
David Smith.
Quinton.