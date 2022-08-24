Letters to the Editor for Aug. 25, 2022: A poorly thought-out idea

A poorly thought-out idea

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I went to Richmond’s recent gun buyback event on Midlothian Turnpike, arriving at approximately 11:05 a.m. I had five handguns that I wanted to turn in.

I was told the event was closed because the funds had run out. I asked two Richmond police officers if I could just turn the handguns in and not worry about receiving any gift cards for their condition. I just wanted to dispose of them.

I was told they had no way to take them. I did not understand this reasoning.

I was not the only person who was turned away. Cars were lined up, waiting to enter the location’s parking lot.

This was just another example of a good idea that was not properly thought-out, and it also was underfunded. I will not participate in future city of Richmond programs, as I have better things to do with my time.

William Grigg.