Letters to the Editor for Aug. 25, 2022: A worthy concept

A worthy concept

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I witnessed the Richmond Police Department’s recent gun buyback event. As a long line of vehicles overflowed from the large Liberation Church lot, I was astonished to find myself stalled in backed up traffic on Midlothian Turnpike.

Expecting to see maybe a half-dozen to 10 vehicles, there were nearly 100 cars in line within the first few minutes of the event.

Despite critics who have embraced statistics suggesting gun buybacks are not effective and do not prevent crime, especially homicides, this outpouring of a response was a public expression to the contrary. You cannot argue what you don’t know.

We don’t know if any one weapon turned in at the event would be stolen at some future date from a home invasion, and used in a Richmond neighborhood or an entirely different city, killing one to numerous individuals.

This event elevated public awareness, aided in prevention and gave the community an opportunity to participate in a worthy concept. It gave Richmond and its surrounding communities some sense of hope, and a grasp of neighborhood peacefulness.

If you thought all of the participants were city residents, think again. You might be surprised.

One attendee in line had their grandfather’s pistol, with his initials engraved on it. The person couldn’t live in fear that his weapon would be stolen and used to take someone’s life.

Glenwood Burley.