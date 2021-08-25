Letters to the Editor for Aug. 26, 2021: A different perspective on energy, Arctic refuge

A different perspective



on energy, Arctic refuge

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Lara Rix’s Aug. 22 Letter to the Editor about protecting the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge uses a false narrative filled with alternative facts to support her opposition to fossil energy.

A large portion of the refuge is a frozen desert and that the area for potential development could not result in the environment damage that she postulates. The refuge is the size of South Carolina, while the area available for leasing is about the size of Northern Virginia's Washington Dulles International Airport. Her gloom and doom is the same that development opponents used about Prudhoe Bay, the largest oil field in North America, also in Alaska. They were wrong, and so is she.

Since President Joe Biden's administration has set a goal to essentially phase out the internal combustion engine in less than two decades, oil companies are unlikely to make the large investments in exploration and production that would take decades to recover. So, Rix may get her wish for reasons that have nothing to do with protecting more than 200 species of animals.

Bill O’Keefe.