Letters to the Editor for Aug. 26, 2021: Amid bar noise, singer created lasting memory

Amid bar noise, singer



created lasting memory



Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In the early 1970s, as an undergraduate at the University of Texas in Austin, I often would go on Friday evenings with a friend to eat a great cheeseburger at the Hole in the Wall bar on Guadalupe Street — commonly called The Drag — across from the main campus. The burgers were great, but the real attraction was hearing a young, pretty, soft-voiced singer of folksy music, who was playing for tips.

We were both starving students, but we always found some funds for her tip jar because her music was so great. She had to compete with the noise from the back room, which was filled with scores of pinball machines — the ones with the real bouncing balls, and all the loud bings and bangs and bells. Somehow, her dulcet tones wafted over the cacophony spilling out from that back room, and everyone there to hear her was filled with the good feelings her music conveyed.

That unknown singer, playing for tips, was Nanci Griffith. Over the years, it was good hear from time to time of how she developed into such a well-known and great singer and composer.