Letters to the Editor for Aug. 26, 2021: Son of WWII vet ponders today's common enemy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The events of the past several months have led me to think about my late father, a World War II veteran who, as a paratrooper, lost his right leg in France in 1944.

He often spoke of how fortunate he was to be able to do his part to help ensure the safety and freedom of the country he loved so dearly. In fact, he had a disqualifying heart condition, but he managed to find a way to get through the physical so he could enlist. The men and women of his generation were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice — nearly 300,000 did so in battle — to protect the lives and rights of tens of millions of people they never would meet.

I think they would be disappointed to see that our generation is unwilling to work together to defeat a common enemy, one that already has killed more than twice as many Americans than were lost in combat during WWII. Our greatest weapons are the incredibly safe, effective, free vaccines available to each and every one of us age 12 and older. What better opportunity to do our duty to each other with virtually no sacrifice?