Letters to the Editor for Aug. 26, 2022: One year later

One year later

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It has been a year since our chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. We lost 13 of our soldiers when a suicide bomber detonated his vest.

Their remains were returned to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. I was stationed at Dover in 1968-69, prior to being deployed to Southeast Asia. Once or twice a week, camouflaged C-130s would bring the remains of our sailors, soldiers and airmen home from Vietnam.

As these planes taxied by, we would salute. It was very emotional and moving. I will never forget.

As the 13 caskets of our fallen soldiers were being offloaded, President Joe Biden also glanced at his watch. Then, when he met the Gold Star families, Biden spoke about his family and the death of his son, Beau.

These families were hurting. They needed comfort. From all accounts, he provided none of that.

Greg Surpless.