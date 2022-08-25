Letters to the Editor for Aug. 26, 2022: Unintended consequences

Unintended consequences

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Sometimes, legislation passed by the General Assembly can lead to unintended consequences. That’s the case with a new election law, introduced by state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, and signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin in April.

Senate Bill 80 took effect in July. It prohibits state and local elections officials from accepting certain gifts, services and funding from nongovernmental groups and individuals for voter outreach and education.

This sounds uncontroversial, right? Not so.

Unfortunately, good intentions can be bad for transparency and for our democracy. Because of SB 80, central Virginia voters recently could not hear from elections officials in the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle County about preparations for upcoming congressional elections.

Are there new precincts? When can you vote early and how? Are there new rules for absentee ballots? These all are good questions.

However, city and county registrars — unsure about the intent of the new law — declined invitations from the Senior Statesmen of Virginia to speak without any fee or compensation at our August forum. We are a nonprofit, nonpartisan, educational organization, dedicated to a better informed and involved citizenry.

It seems commonwealth’s attorneys are keeping people that run our elections from making any public comment about them, while they await an opinion from Attorney General Jason Miyares. Our organization is perplexed about how this new law could be interpreted to prevent public employees from providing educational information to Virginians.

We hope SB 80 soon can be clarified to allow for outreach to private groups (nonprofit and community service organizations such as the League of Women Voters, the NAACP and Senior Statesmen of Virginia) about the cornerstone of democracy: voting.

Muzzling elections registrars is not going to solve whatever problem Stanley and Youngkin sought to fix with this drastic change in voter education.

Sue Friedman.

President, Board of Directors.

Senior Statesmen of Virginia.