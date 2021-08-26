Letters to the Editor for Aug. 27, 2021: Early lessons from work by redistricting panel

Early lessons from work
by redistricting panel
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Let’s applaud the Virginia Redistricting Commission for reversing course in an Aug. 23 meeting and voting to start drawing legislative districts with a clean slate, ignoring existing ones. Its performance so far demonstrates the peril in allowing elected politicians serve on the commission.
The independent redistricting commission amendment preferred by redistricting activists had no elected politicians on it. It died in committee. The compromise that passed has eight elected politicians. The citizen members of the commission were selected from a list of people named by the elected politicians.
This bipartisan redistricting commission has political competition cooked into its DNA. Members' passion to prevail over their partisan competitors trumps winning for the people of Virginia.
Redistricting should be a mathematical exercise starting with the census identifying where people are located. Drawing districts of comparable size within the constraints of factors in legislation should be done without considering the political loyalties of the people or where elected politicians live.
The bipartisan redistricting commission appeared to start its work as a partisan contest. Members' first concern was to protect the incumbents in districts gerrymandered in 2011, and they initially were successful.
The provision in the law that the commission meetings be open to the public saved the day. The public let their outrage be known, and the commission reversed its decision to base the new districts on the old gerrymandered districts. However, there will be more opportunities for partisan mischief before the maps go to the General Assembly for approval. The public needs to persist with their oversight to keep the partisans in check.
We can learn from our first experience with this bipartisan redistricting commission. Maybe the General Assembly should resurrect and fine-tune the resolution for the independent redistricting commission with no elected politicians.
Robert D. Wilson.
Charlottesville.