Letters to the Editor for Aug. 27, 2021: Eisenhower's wisdom still serves as a lesson

Eisenhower's wisdom



still serves as a lesson

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

From Lt. Col. Dwight D. Eisenhower, at ROTC commencement exercises at the University of the Philippines (March 24, 1939):

“So long as there exists among a nation’s citizens a common and flaming determination to protect themselves and their homes against any invasion by force, they can, in unified effort, develop a formidable defensive power. ...

“The officer is the keystone of the military arch. No army can carry out a difficult task, indeed it can scarcely perform the routine functions of peace without an efficient officer corps. Ragged armies, poorly equipped, badly outnumbered and half-starved have, in the world’s history earned astounding victories when efficiently led. On the other hand, I know of no army in which the officer corps was rotten with corruption or professionally was inept, lazy and stupid that has achieved decisive results, even over an inconsequential opponent. ...

“Here, then, is the challenge to you as individuals and as an organization. Will you make of yourselves good officers?”