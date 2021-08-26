Letters to the Editor for Aug. 27, 2021: Eisenhower's wisdom still serves as a lesson

Eisenhower's wisdom
still serves as a lesson
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
From Lt. Col. Dwight D. Eisenhower, at ROTC commencement exercises at the University of the Philippines (March 24, 1939):
“So long as there exists among a nation’s citizens a common and flaming determination to protect themselves and their homes against any invasion by force, they can, in unified effort, develop a formidable defensive power. ...
“The officer is the keystone of the military arch. No army can carry out a difficult task, indeed it can scarcely perform the routine functions of peace without an efficient officer corps. Ragged armies, poorly equipped, badly outnumbered and half-starved have, in the world’s history earned astounding victories when efficiently led. On the other hand, I know of no army in which the officer corps was rotten with corruption or professionally was inept, lazy and stupid that has achieved decisive results, even over an inconsequential opponent. ...
“Here, then, is the challenge to you as individuals and as an organization. Will you make of yourselves good officers?”
After close to 20 years, Afghanistan's military and its leadership failed to make themselves “good officers,” which was clearly reflected in how quickly the government fell. This is, of course, despite the silver platter of opportunities provided by our military and government. God bless our military for their heroic efforts on behalf of the Afghan population.
That said, the posturing by politicians on both sides of the aisle is nonsensical. Both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden agreed that we needed to leave Afghanistan. Given the absolute failure of the Afghan government, is there really any question that there’s not an orderly transition of governments in the country?
Hard truth, but there are consequences to the Afghan ineptitude. And the venom should not be directed to us.
Robert Bradshaw.
Mechanicsville.