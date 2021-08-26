 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Aug. 27, 2021: Mandates to protect health already in use
Letters to the Editor for Aug. 27, 2021: Mandates to protect health already in use

Mandates to protect

health already in use

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This is in response to David Smith's Aug. 25 Letter to the Editor in which he makes the statement: "The government has no authority to mandate vaccines or masks."

The Virginia Department of Health already mandates vaccines for school-age children against 11 different diseases or groups of diseases, including diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis; meningitis; HPV; hepatitis; measles, mumps and rubella; hemophilic influenza; pneumonia; rotavirus; polio; and chickenpox.

The government already has a mandate to protect human health, and it has been doing so for generations.

Lee Tyson.

Quinton.

