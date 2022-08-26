Letters to the Editor for Aug. 27, 2022: Sharing the road

Sharing the road

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the recent news story, “Bicycle crash underscores rise in roadway fatalities,” I’m glad localities are creating more bike lanes.

But it’s not just speeding and dangerous drivers who are responsible for some of the deaths. Richmond has many special lanes for cyclists. The problem is, some do not use them.

I constantly encounter people riding on streets parallel to the ones with bike lanes, sometimes wobbling in and out of traffic when they would be much safer in the lanes provided for them.

Other lanes meant for single-file riding feature people wanting to travel side by side with friends, in and out of traffic.

The Virginia Capital Trail was created for cycling between Richmond and Williamsburg. Yet the most recent death was on Osborne Turnpike, a very narrow road. Some riders lack reflectors on their bikes, ride on the wrong side of the road or are dressed in dark clothing after dark.

Yes, car drivers should be more careful. I’m appalled at how we all are driving these days.

But cyclists also must be more careful. They generally do not use bike lanes on streets that now have been ruined (Franklin Street) for vehicles. Some roads with new bike lanes have become hazardous for cars, especially ones (Malvern Avenue) where when trying to turn left, drivers are not able to see cars approaching from across the way.

When I mentioned these observations to a friend who almost exclusively bikes everywhere in Richmond, she said cyclists won’t use some lanes (Brookland Parkway being one) because they deemed them as “dangerous.” How?

I believe in sharing the road. But I can’t help but be frustrated when a cyclist is in front of me, also ignoring stop signs or stoplights — especially when a bike lane created for them is empty one street over. Responsibility for safety works both ways.

Karen Owen.