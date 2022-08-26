Letters to the Editor for Aug. 27, 2022: Tax reform

Tax reform

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Thank you for publishing two guest columns that were friendly to the concerns of Virginia's struggling taxpayers.

Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke, is quite correct that the recent major expansion of the commonwealth's tax revenue is a sign that additional tax reform is order.

Likewise, Bloomberg columnist Alexis Leondis provided excellent insight to how adjusting various tax provisions for ongoing inflation adds fairness to the federal tax process.

Put the two together and Virginia's path is clear. The commonwealth has almost no elements of its tax code indexed to inflation, and that is one reason for the unexpected revenues McNamara discussed.

The idea of indexing the state's tax brackets, standard deduction, personal exemption and other tax provisions is long overdue. If Gov. Glenn Youngkin is indeed eager to make further reductions in taxes, no better idea is on the table. In this environment, with inflation running to almost double digits, the benefits would be dramatic.

Stephen Haner.

Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy.