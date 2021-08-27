Letters to the Editor for Aug. 28, 2021: Congress can transform care in working families

Congress can transform

care in working families

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This month, the U.S. Senate passed a historic budget resolution that includes potentially transformational investments in working families. The budget would make things like child care and elder care more affordable and reduce the cost of prescription drugs. It also would establish the first national, permanent paid family and medical leave program.

Paid leave would be a lifeline for many families in the commonwealth who need to take paid time away from work to care for themselves or a loved one. As the executive director of the Substance Abuse and Addiction Recovery Alliance of Virginia (SAARA), I know that many barriers often stand in the way of treatment and recovery resources.

One of these barriers is being able to afford to take time away from work for individuals to either seek care themselves or support a loved one who needs care. This is one of the reasons why more than half of Virginians who suffer from substance use disorders never receive treatment they need. Paid leave would go a long way to help fix this by allowing families to focus on the challenge at hand without worrying about falling behind on bills.