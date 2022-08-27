Letters to the Editor for Aug. 28, 2022: A common understanding

A common understanding

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi’s assertion that the recent attack on Salman Rushdie has any equivalence to the policies of Gov. Glenn Youngkin is far-fetched.

Unfortunately, it is typical of the current hyperbole of ultra-liberal and ultra-conservative thinking. Both sides can take a totally unrelated issue, and inflame it to validate their positions and rile up their bases.

As for current policies regarding freedom of speech and educational content, I’m not a latter-day book burner. But I’m in full support of parental input toward what is being taught in school.

The problem here is not that the responsibility for educational content is being taken away from the sole purview of the educational establishment. It’s that not enough parents care about what goes on in schools, so only a small, vocal minority is getting the attention.

Let’s take the book “Beloved” for example. I have not read it, but I’m sure it qualifies for literary excellence, as it was written by Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison.

I’m willing to bet that the vocal parents who railed against it probably didn’t read the book. And if they did, where were the voices in support of keeping the book in the curriculum?

I am the husband of, and the father of, former and current teachers. I have the utmost respect for the teaching profession.

But I also am a parent who forbid my son from obtaining violent video games that all of his friends were viewing. That was my prerogative as a parent, just as it was to comment on what my children were being taught in school.

Did my input influence my children to be a better citizens? I hope so. If more parents were involved in their children’s education, perhaps we could actually develop a common understanding, making this nation a better place to live.

Joe Vitanza.