Letters to the Editor for Aug. 28, 2022: A troubled school board

A troubled school board

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Times-Dispatch recently reported that Richmond Public Schools’ Standards of Learning scores were the lowest in the region. The Richmond School Board responded by scheduling a special meeting to discuss student academics.

Seriously? The school board is meeting to discuss student academics? How ironic since one would figure that student academics always would be the No. 1 topic for any school board in the country.

Richmond is different. This set of school board members decided they needed to build new schools, themselves. So they spent more than a year of meetings hiring a construction team because Mayor Levar Stoney’s team was deemed inefficient.

This board spent months debating with City Council over the size of the new George Wythe High School. There were other activities — such as preparing for a new teacher’s union, budgets and the superintendent’s contract — that also required attention.

These are but a few of the Richmond School Board activities that perhaps might have distracted them from student academics. This school board is a circus of distractions.

Members appear to be unable to cooperate with the mayor, City Council and even themselves at times. One feels for the teachers, students and school administrators — how they must agonize whenever the board meets. The SOL trouble starts with the board, and its members should examine their own actions.

Bob Putney.

Graduate, George Wythe H.S.