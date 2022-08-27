Letters to the Editor for Aug. 28, 2022: A wake-up call for parents

A wake-up call for parents

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am a Mayo Clinic-trained clinical microbiologist who has volunteered at the Science Museum of Virginia for the past four years. I have been directly involved with lecturing and helping mentor and motivate students.

The recent front-page article, "Stoney tells School Board not to fire Kamras," covered Richmond Public Schools' poor performance on Standards of Learning tests. This should be a wake-up call to all RPS parents. It's a very serious issue and it's not a time to point fingers.

We have to take the initiative to impact the lives of our children. Through my volunteering activities, I can tell you that the apathy and indifference from parents is appalling.

Parents have to get involved in their children's education and not leave it up to the school system. Active parental involvement has been a key to a number of successful programs across the country.

Arthur P. Guruswamy.