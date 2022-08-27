 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letters to the Editor for Aug. 28, 2022: Student outcomes

  • 0

Student outcomes

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Thank you for your clear, easy-to-understand reporting of the recently released Standards of Learning scores for the Richmond region.

In full view is the harm done to our children by the pandemic. When children don’t go to school, they don’t learn.

While all school divisions have their work cut out to improve student outcomes, it is evident that the in-person learning held in Hanover County Public Schools during the 2020-21 school year made a big difference. Kudos to the Hanover School Board, administrators, teachers and staff members for making that difference.

Doreen Davis Peay.

Mechanicsville.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News