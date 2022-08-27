Letters to the Editor for Aug. 28, 2022: Student outcomes

Student outcomes

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Thank you for your clear, easy-to-understand reporting of the recently released Standards of Learning scores for the Richmond region.

In full view is the harm done to our children by the pandemic. When children don’t go to school, they don’t learn.

While all school divisions have their work cut out to improve student outcomes, it is evident that the in-person learning held in Hanover County Public Schools during the 2020-21 school year made a big difference. Kudos to the Hanover School Board, administrators, teachers and staff members for making that difference.

Doreen Davis Peay.