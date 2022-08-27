Letters to the Editor for Aug. 28, 2022: Supporting educators

Supporting educators

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent Sunday guest column, “Challenges and opportunities in classroom await,” was refreshing. It focused on opportunities for policymakers and education leaders to provide better support for teachers, in order to support students’ educational needs.

Our educators have an important responsibility to teach the next generation, including future business, nonprofit, political and educational leaders. Every educational policymaker should read this piece and keep it available for future reference.

I differ in one respect with the authors’ closing. They stated that a balance must be struck “between supporting teachers and maintaining academics.”

This might imply that these are mutually exclusive goals. I believe one supports the other. Leaders must support teachers to maintain academics.

After all, most educators enter the profession to teach our children. Leaders must remove the administrative barriers that inhibit their achievement.

Timothy McDermott.