Letters to the Editor for Aug. 28, 2022: Year-round schooling

Year-round schooling

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Students in the Richmond school system performed poorly on the Standards of Learning tests. The school board recently discussed this dismal performance and the future of Superintendent Jason Kamras.

I would certainly encourage Richmond and other local school boards, along with the General Assembly, to give every consideration to year-round schooling. It is well-documented that there is a loss of learning over the summer break.

This was compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. The results reflect this reality. It is past time for year-round schooling.

In addition to learning losses, basic nutrition is threatened, especially in low-income areas. Many kids lack anywhere near a balanced diet and food provided at school is as close as many come to it. It is difficult for children to concentrate on learning if they are hungry.

Year-round schooling would not be cheap. Teacher and staff member salaries, heating and cooling, building and school bus maintenance, and free lunches all are costly.

But this is a long-term investment in our people, our communities and our commonwealth. I urge our governing bodies to give this idea thorough review, with opportunities for public input.

Walt Pulliam Jr.