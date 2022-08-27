Letters to the Editor for Aug. 28, 2022: Year-round schooling

Year-round schooling
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Students in the Richmond school system performed poorly on the Standards of Learning tests. The school board recently discussed this dismal performance and the future of Superintendent Jason Kamras.
I would certainly encourage Richmond and other local school boards, along with the General Assembly, to give every consideration to year-round schooling. It is well-documented that there is a loss of learning over the summer break.
This was compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. The results reflect this reality. It is past time for year-round schooling.
In addition to learning losses, basic nutrition is threatened, especially in low-income areas. Many kids lack anywhere near a balanced diet and food provided at school is as close as many come to it. It is difficult for children to concentrate on learning if they are hungry.
People are also reading…
Year-round schooling would not be cheap. Teacher and staff member salaries, heating and cooling, building and school bus maintenance, and free lunches all are costly.
But this is a long-term investment in our people, our communities and our commonwealth. I urge our governing bodies to give this idea thorough review, with opportunities for public input.
Walt Pulliam Jr.
Henrico.