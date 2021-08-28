Letters to the Editor for Aug. 29, 2021: Paralympics showcase excellence in sports

Paralympics showcase
excellence in sports
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics taking place Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, we have an opportunity to witness incredible athletic feats performed by accomplished athletes from all over the world. These athletes are not special because of their disability; they are extraordinary because they excel at their given sport. They put in the time and push through pain, exhaustion and mental barriers to achieve results.
The Paralympic Games, just like its able-bodied counterpart, are not for the everyday athlete. They are for world-class champions.
But where do these athletes with physical disabilities find opportunities to participate in sports? Very few even know about adaptive sports specifically for people with disabilities. Sports like goalball, designed for visually impaired athletes, or boccia, played by athletes with more severe physical limitations, are just two examples.
Both of these Paralympic sports and an additional 13 team and individual adaptive sports are offered right here in Richmond at Sportable. Over the years, a number of our own Sportable athletes have trained for the Paralympics — including Alexa Halko, who is competing in track and field in Tokyo.
Almost 100% of our athletes say they would not be able to participate in sports without Sportable. It takes expert staff, a range of adaptive equipment and an army of volunteers to carry out our breadth of programming for children, teens, adults and seniors.
Access to sports is something most take for granted. Participation in sports opens up opportunities that can lead to successful outcomes in health and life for anyone — regardless of background or physical ability. As we cheer on our local Paralympians this week, let’s also remember to recognize disability not as a deficiency to overcome but as a fact of life for 15% of the world’s population. We see you, and welcome you to the playing field.
Hunter Leemon.
Executive Director
Scott Golden.
Chair.
Sportable.