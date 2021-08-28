Letters to the Editor for Aug. 29, 2021: Paralympics showcase excellence in sports

Paralympics showcase

excellence in sports

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics taking place Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, we have an opportunity to witness incredible athletic feats performed by accomplished athletes from all over the world. These athletes are not special because of their disability; they are extraordinary because they excel at their given sport. They put in the time and push through pain, exhaustion and mental barriers to achieve results.

The Paralympic Games, just like its able-bodied counterpart, are not for the everyday athlete. They are for world-class champions.

But where do these athletes with physical disabilities find opportunities to participate in sports? Very few even know about adaptive sports specifically for people with disabilities. Sports like goalball, designed for visually impaired athletes, or boccia, played by athletes with more severe physical limitations, are just two examples.