Letters to the Editor for Aug. 29, 2022: A cancellation alternative

A cancellation alternative

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

President Joe Biden recently excused college debt up of up to $10,000 per person. This is wrong.

It’s a slap in the faces of people who paid their debt like I did, or didn’t attend college. What message does it send to future students who will need loans?

We have a teacher shortage. Why don’t we attach loan repayment to encourage people with debts to go into the profession?

For each year that they teach, the government would forgive part of the loan. It’s certainly better than a broad cancellation.

David Ellett.