Letters to the Editor for Aug. 29, 2022: Play by the rules

Play by the rules

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Seventeen years after graduation, I made the final student loan payment for my bachelor’s degree. Any guess why I’m outraged at the Biden administration plan to forgive billions in student debt?

As one of four children in a family with a stay-at-home mom, paying for most of our college expenses was expected and well understood. With three kids in college during a 12-year stretch, multiple student loans, summer and holiday jobs, and frugal lifestyles were realities for each of us.

I understood student loans, appreciated opportunities they created for me, attended a public university, chose a major with real employment prospects, endured hardships to minimize borrowing, and worked long and hard to fully repay my debts.

I never expected my parents, my employers or taxpayers to foot the bill, and they didn’t. While I can certainly sympathize with young people who’ve amassed sizable student loan debt, they made many choices along the way that impacted those debts and their employability, as I did.

Repaying those loans remains their personal responsibility — however long it takes — not taxpayers’ obligation, now or ever.

Those who played by the rules care greatly. We chose responsible majors, minimized expenses for years, endured personal hardships and paid our debts.

I’ve paid in full for my degrees already. Don’t obligate me and other taxpayers to pay for more.

Roger W. Spence.