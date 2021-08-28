Letters to the Editor for Aug. 29: Infrastructure bill fails on pipelines, fossil fuel

Infrastructure bill fails



on pipelines, fossil fuel



Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In July, a mysterious developer reached out to a handful of central Virginia landowners, threatening to run a new gas pipeline through their private property. At the same time, the Mountain Valley Pipeline continues through an expedited permitting process despite years of widespread community opposition to the project.

While Virginia communities band together to fight these corporate moneymakers, our congressional representatives are considering adding more pipelines to the mix. In the current bipartisan infrastructure proposal up for debate, rather than use the historic opportunity to cut fossil fuel companies out of our energy future, our representatives are including further industry handouts.

Federal taxpayers currently spend $15 billion in subsidies that prop up the fossil fuel industry. With the inclusion of false solutions such as carbon capture in the bipartisan infrastructure bill, we are set to double the amount of public money going to these companies.