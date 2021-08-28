Letters to the Editor for Aug. 29: Relaxed-mask policy might not be option

Relaxed mask policy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was told by a school worker friend that when his school started, a relaxed mask policy went into effect — relaxed, in that all you had to do was to sign a form to opt out of wearing a mask. Half of the student/parent population did. With the COVID-19 variant surge, the school closed for a week to reset.

As a veteran who values our rights and freedoms, I never thought I'd hear myself say this: Masks should be mandated by the government in the workplace. Those who don't comply should be heavily fined and suspended until they do.

The majority in a healthy, democratic society can neither afford nor tolerate the defiance of a minority of citizens. It's an unfortunate situation when the government has to step in to protect us from ourselves. Do we really need an authoritative government to survive?

Scott Duprey.