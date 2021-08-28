Letters to the Editor for Aug. 29: Relaxed-mask policy might not be option

Relaxed mask policy
might not be option
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was told by a school worker friend that when his school started, a relaxed mask policy went into effect — relaxed, in that all you had to do was to sign a form to opt out of wearing a mask. Half of the student/parent population did. With the COVID-19 variant surge, the school closed for a week to reset.
As a veteran who values our rights and freedoms, I never thought I'd hear myself say this: Masks should be mandated by the government in the workplace. Those who don't comply should be heavily fined and suspended until they do.
The majority in a healthy, democratic society can neither afford nor tolerate the defiance of a minority of citizens. It's an unfortunate situation when the government has to step in to protect us from ourselves. Do we really need an authoritative government to survive?
Scott Duprey.
Hague.