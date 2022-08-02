Letters to the Editor for Aug. 3, 2022: A beautiful, safe Virginia

A beautiful, safe Virginia

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was pleased to see the recent Associated Press article, “What’s in, and out, of Democrats’ inflation-fighting package,” featured in The Times-Dispatch. Thank you for highlighting this important national legislation that, if passed, will provide support for people suffering from the effects of inflation.

The Inflation Reduction Act would invest $369 billion in climate change solutions. This is an important step in the right direction for our country, and for our local communities.

I truly believe we live in the most beautiful state in the country. Virginia has it all: mountains, rivers, valleys, national parks and beaches. However, the effects of climate change on our home are undeniable.

As I wrote this letter, I was sheltering in place due to severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings. At the same time, recent floods in Kentucky left dozens of people dead, stranded and injured due to a storm that continued into Southwest Virginia, and damaged property there as well. West Coast communities are facing continuing drought and wildfires.

The effects of climate change are here. They are severe, and they are only getting worse, unless we take action immediately to reduce our carbon emissions. Investing in renewable energy production, as the bill proposes, is a key tool we have for reducing our dependency on fossil fuels. The quicker we can transition to clean energy, the better chance we have of preserving our beautiful state.

I hope members of Virginia's congressional delegation vote "yes" on the Inflation Reduction Act, and do everything they can to ensure a beautiful and safe Virginia for future generations.

Erin Downs.