Letters to the Editor for Aug. 3, 2022: Keep building bike lanes

Keep building bike lanes

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to the recent letter, "Scrutinizing bike lanes," I must be on a different schedule as I regularly use them.

I use the Malvern Avenue lane when I bike to an Amazon Hub Locker or to SB’s Love Shack restaurant on Lakeside Avenue in Henrico County. The Patterson Avenue bike lane is my route of choice when riding to Carytown or Dogwood Dell, both regular occurrences.

Friends are willing to join me on rides due to the bike lanes. I'm thrilled that the city of Richmond has purchased a bike lane street sweeper, and I'm hopeful that shrub trimming along the Malvern bike lanes is next on the list.

I also drive these streets and am fully aware of the funny lane lines at intersections. Honestly, it seems to slow drivers down, which is nice when I’m walking or running along these same routes.

Just because you don’t see the value doesn’t mean it isn’t there. Richmond should keep building bike lanes.

Cynthia Blanton.