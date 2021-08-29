Letters to the Editor for Aug. 30, 2021: Could lottery giveaway boost vaccination rate?

Could lottery giveaway

boost vaccination rate?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We hold this truth to be self-evident: The coronavirus isn’t going to magically disappear on its own. No one wants to wear a mask for the next 10, 20 or 30 years.

Why don’t we follow in the footsteps of states such as California and implement a lottery to incentivize vaccinations? Let’s give away $1 million to 30 people who get the vaccine. We can have two pools: folks who already received their doses and folks who haven’t yet.

It’s not like Virginia’s vaccination rate is leading the nation. Even if a lottery only marginally moves the needle, it would be worth it. But it’s possible that the movement would be significant.

We’re at a phase in the pandemic where we need to throw as many darts against the board as possible. Or we can live in a purgatory with mask mandates and unnecessary deaths for the next 30 years. It’s our choice.

Will Paoletto.