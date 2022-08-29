Letters to the Editor for Aug. 30, 2022: Educational opportunity

Educational opportunity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We are seeing so much resentment toward the forgiveness of student loans. People are saying things like: “I didn’t get any help”; “Nobody’s paying me back for my loan”; “I didn’t go to college”; or “Why should my tax money go to pay for someone else’s education?”

I was fortunate that my parents, who were not wealthy by any means, were able to pay fully for my college costs. In turn, my husband and I — again, not rich — were able to fund our daughter’s expenses for four years without any assistance. We were privileged in that we were able to do so.

We do not believe that we are entitled to any adjustment or recompense for those expenses, and we bear no resentment to those are getting help. Whenever we help someone get an education, we contribute to the overall health of our society.

Not everyone should necessarily go to college, nor does everyone want to go to college. However, everyone should have that opportunity.

Ann Abernathy.