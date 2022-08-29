Letters to the Editor for Aug. 30, 2022: Employable skills

Employable skills

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The dividing line between blue- and white-collar workers has grown frayed. It is about time to move to a new-collar philosophy, where essential skills matter as much (if not more) than a college degree with the added burden of student debt.

Employers are seeking new-collar workers who graduate with an eye for detail, creative critical thinking skills, a collaborative mindset, and an ability to deal with ambiguity and complexity. While some new-collar jobs require a college education, most are “middle skill,” requiring a high school diploma, a math and science foundation, along with some additional skills training acquired through apprenticeships and/or credential programs.

Contrary to what parents might have been told, students who get job-specific skills in high school and choose vocational careers often move on to additional educational credentials and good-paying jobs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the economy will create millions of new-collar careers. Only 27% of them will require a college degree.

Why are 63% of high school graduates enrolling in college and 53% of recent college graduates unemployed or underemployed? They spent four or more years working hard for bachelor’s degrees, only to end up in jobs they could have gotten right out of high school, without debt.

To its credit, Virginia is moving ahead with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to create a new unique partnership called “lab schools.” These partnerships would involve public and private colleges and universities, as well as private companies and local K-12 schools. These lab schools would have a specific focus, such as STEM or literacy, or a particular skill or industry. They will create learning environments that engage students in hands-on learning.

Now more than ever, students need a basic educational foundation with employable skills to make their American dream a reality. For more details, visit: www.ame.org

Glenn Marshall.

Association for Manufacturing Excellence.