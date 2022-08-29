Letters to the Editor for Aug. 30, 2022: Lucky vs. unlucky

Lucky vs. unlucky

The RTD’s recent news article (“What college student debt relief means for Virginians”) fails to mention the most important impact. Virginians’ tax dollars will go toward paying the debt of those fortunate enough to go college.

The piece did did not mention the huge estimated cost of this program or how Virginia’s representatives in Congress did not get a chance to vote on the program. Lucky are the former students who did not pay off their debt and unlucky are all of us taxpayers who are paying it for them.