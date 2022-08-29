Letters to the Editor for Aug. 30, 2022: Paying more over time

Paying more over time

In regard to the latest government giveaway from the Biden administration, where part of borrowers’ student loan debt is forgiven: When the government injects money into the economy, it causes inflation, which we already have raging in our country.

The people this program is supposed to help will end up paying more for pretty much everything they purchase. So in time, they will end up paying more for everyday items than if they had just paid off the loans they agreed to in the first place.