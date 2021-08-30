Letters to the Editor for Aug. 31, 2021: Delta Airlines on the mark with insurance surcharge

Delta Airlines on the mark

with insurance surcharge



Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Three cheers for Delta Airlines. Finally, a self-insuring company has acknowledged the financial penalties that unvaccinated employees are imposing on the carrier and society.

Yes, freedom of choice is a basic right to all Americans, but financial responsibility also should be an individual obligation. Delta says the average cost of a hospital stay related to COVID-19 is $40,000 — a medical stay for a possibly fatal condition that can be prevented by a simple free vaccination. So for employees on Delta's health plan, the airline has justifiably instituted a $200 monthly penalty for not being vaccinated.

Our insurers charge more for life and health coverage if we choose to smoke or undertake other life- and health-threatening activities. Why have they not done so for the unvaccinated?