Letters to the Editor for Aug. 31, 2021: Delta Airlines on the mark with insurance surcharge

Delta Airlines on the mark
with insurance surcharge
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Three cheers for Delta Airlines. Finally, a self-insuring company has acknowledged the financial penalties that unvaccinated employees are imposing on the carrier and society.
Yes, freedom of choice is a basic right to all Americans, but financial responsibility also should be an individual obligation. Delta says the average cost of a hospital stay related to COVID-19 is $40,000 — a medical stay for a possibly fatal condition that can be prevented by a simple free vaccination. So for employees on Delta's health plan, the airline has justifiably instituted a $200 monthly penalty for not being vaccinated.
Our insurers charge more for life and health coverage if we choose to smoke or undertake other life- and health-threatening activities. Why have they not done so for the unvaccinated?
The current wave of COVID clearly is a pandemic of the unvaccinated, who appear to be resolute in their decision to not take one of the greatest discoveries in the history of medicine. That negative decision cannot be supported by logic and science, but a large portion of our population endangers the entire human race by refusing to get vaccinated.
Remember, the virus emerged from China and spread all over the world. By maintaining a naïve, susceptible reservoir of human "agar" here in the U.S., we are creating a metaphorical petri dish for developing more virulent strains, which also can become global.
If our government cannot override individuals’ freedom of choice, then our insurers, at the very least, should have them pay for negative consequences of this decision.
Walter Wayne Surles.
Glen Allen.