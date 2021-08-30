Letters to the Editor for Aug. 31, 2021: Nurse outlines the plight of colleagues under stress

Nurse outlines the plight
of colleagues under stress
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There's a truth about nursing — that we feel our voices will not be heard. We are being overworked, berated, abused and severely underpaid.
There was a huge nursing shortage before COVID-19, and now it seems hopeless. We are forced to work long hours with little to no staff. Our older generation of nurses is retiring early. The younger generation is struggling with the difficulties we face. A study from the University of Michigan found there is a significantly greater risk of suicides by female nurses than the general female population.
And the caveat to this study, which reviewed a dozen years of data, is that it's pre-COVID.
According to the Joint Commission, health care workers are four times more likely to be assaulted than workers in the private industry. Such assaults often go unreported because little to nothing is done. Supervisors say: "Well, what could you have done differently to de-escalate the situation? Make sure to improve your patient satisfaction scores or we don't get paid."
In November 2020, National Nurses United reported that its survey of 15,000 registered nurses found that about 20% reported facing increased violence. "They attribute [that] to decrease in staffing levels, changes in patient population and visitor restrictions," the report said.
COVID is a big part of the violence. Patients and families are dealing with loss of jobs, children out of school, mask mandates, family and friend deaths, and other stressors. Hospitals around the country are closing due to staff shortages.
Meantime, hospitals frown at giving realistic, competitive raises. Because of staff shortages, hospitals beg nurses to work extra shifts, float to other areas and sign contracts to work extra hours to fill the gaps. If hospitals can afford sign-on bonuses and overtime pay, why can’t they afford to pay their nurses more?
Ashley Norman.
Onley.