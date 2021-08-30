Letters to the Editor for Aug. 31, 2021: Thoughts on ticketing and rights vs. risk

Thoughts on ticketing
and rights vs. risk
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Two items in the Aug. 25 Times-Dispatch attracted my interest. One was the front-page article concerning an effort by the Virginia Police Benevolent Association to seek a ban on ticket-writing quotas by law-enforcement agencies across the state. Such a ban is long overdue.
I believe, and certainly hope, that most police officers are well-intentioned, and they carry out necessary functions at the risk of their well-being — and usually for inadequate pay. But I also can believe that ticketing quotas exist and that some officers are overzealous as a result.
Many drivers seem to think that it is all right to drive recklessly, which includes speeding, as long as they can get away with it. But I don't think ticketing quotas are the answer to improve safety.
The second item that caught my attention was a Letter to the Editor in which the writer expressed the belief that not wearing masks and not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect others, not to mention oneself, is one's constitutional right. I do not believe that the authors of the Constitution meant to give anyone permission to take actions, no matter how inconvenient, that might endanger the lives and well-being of others.