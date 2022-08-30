 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Aug. 31, 2022: Coming together

Coming together

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to the recent news coverage of the Petersburg community development partnership, it is refreshing to see so many people and organizations coming together to help cure the many ills of a once beautiful city. It shows what an effective governor and city officials, working as a team, can do for people.

Now it will be up to our fellow Virginians — residents, city officials, police, prosecutors, businesses, schools, and a multitude of social assistance and faith-based organizations — to continue on with this fine program once the initial steps are taken.

I look forward to the day when Petersburg will become a vibrant and safe place to enjoy.

Richard O'Hare.

Powhatan.

Richard F. O'Hare

4075 Old River Trail

Powhatan, VA 23139

804-338-8222

