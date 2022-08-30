Letters to the Editor for Aug. 31, 2022: Plan will pay dividends

Plan will pay dividends

As a Certified Economic Developer and a Fellow Member of the International Economic Development Council, I have always advocated for performance-based incentives.

The Chesterfield County economic development package that recently was approved for The Lake project is a perfect example of a responsible development incentive a community can provide to increase jobs, and present and future tax revenue — without adding risk for taxpayers.

It represents a true working relationship between government and developers that will pay dividends based on performance, not an outright grant. The risk to the community is minimal, and the incentive is arrived at by increasing the real estate, sales and occupancy taxes that are collected prior to any rebate.