Letters to the Editor for Aug. 31, 2022: Stop the blame game

Stop the blame game

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have to agree that Richmond Public Schools students — and for that matter, surrounding areas — deserve better, as Mayor Levar Stoney’s recent guest column stated.

Stoney and RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras completely overreacted to the pandemic, in the face of overwhelming scientific evidence that children were at little risk of serious complications.

It was obvious to most people that shutting down schools would cause long-lasting academic effects, not to mention the overwhelming social effects that are much less measurable.

Stoney should stop the blame game and look directly in the mirror.

Dave Jarvis.

Glen Allen.

