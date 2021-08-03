Letters to the Editor for Aug. 4, 2021, Wednesday

Can we have 2
Olympic gold medals?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Two Olympian high jumpers at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games brought great joy to our world while inadvertently teaching us more about being human and possibly a lesson or two about racial reconciliation. Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy both had jumps of 2.37 meters (about 7.8 feet) and then failed at the 2.39 meters range. When the judge offered them a “jump off,” Barshim — a two-time Olympic medalist — asked the judge, “Why can’t we share the gold?” And, to the joy of the world, they did.
Of different countries, different religions and different skin colors, these two Olympians have hearts of true champions. In our global stress and strife about race or other human inequities, their behavior speaks volumes in our attempts to find solutions.
The end to racial hostilities and racism has not come through religion. Even the business world struggles with equity issues and educators balk at teaching America’s history. It’s the world of Olympians that implicates us by raising a profound question of equality, equity and education: “Can we have two golds?”
In America, the news is replete with evidence that often we are unable to equitably share the gold even when accomplishments have been superlative or equal. Seeing others only as competitors robs us of the capacity to fully value one another. History declares that a zero-sum game mentality makes us all losers. We have so much to gain from the capacities of other humans if in valuing mutual attainments we ask, “Can we have two golds?”
Barshim, “The Qatari Falcon,” is listed No. 7 among the top 10 athletes in the world. “For me, coming here, I know for a fact that for the performance I did, I deserve that gold,” he said. “He did the same thing, so I know he deserved that gold.”
Paige Chargois.
Richmond.
Mandate masks, vaccines? Then pass legislation
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Federal government officials indicate that they are not mandating masks or vaccines in response to COVID-19. They are “highly encouraging or recommending” private businesses, academic institutions and state/city/county governments to do exactly that, which violates the constitutional rights of Americans. I am not anti-mask or anti-vaccine, but when the federal government highly encourages or recommends that private businesses, academic institutions, and state/city/county governments mandate masks and vaccines at local levels, the result is the eventual segregation and ostracizing of U.S. citizens. Those entities (business, academic, governmental) are now agents of the U.S. government and are infringing on the rights of Americans. These quasi-mandates promoted by the federal government are end runs around the U.S. Constitution. If the federal government wants to mandate masks and vaccines, then pass legislation. Emergency orders and executive directives are no way to do business in a free America.
David Biacan.
Colonial Heights.
Go beyond HB 2038; improve penal system
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
House Bill 2038 was signed into law this July by Gov. Ralph Northam. The law marks a critical step forward in Virginia’s recent efforts to acknowledge and address its racist criminal justice system. Specifically, this law limits the court’s ability to issue parole violations and restricts the maximum parole sentence length to five years.
In other words, minor technical parole violations that often keep formerly convicted persons trapped in a cycle of recidivism will lose much of their power. With the support of successful activist and hip-hop icon Meek Mill, aka Robert Rihmeek Williams, Del. Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, was able to get the attention and support that HB 2038 needed. While celebrating this progress, it is important that we also discuss how this legislation falls short. Five years of parole is often a harsh and excessive sentence that can haunt nonviolent formerly incarcerated persons for years.
This law lacks the ability for judges to re-examine and reverse past rulings. Advocates and stakeholders hope that this sets the stage for “second look” sentencing laws that offer an opportunity for sentencing of someone who might have changed since the crime was committed. That is another concrete step the commonwealth can take to keep pace with best practice in addressing racist rulings.
Context is key here. Prior to the passage of this law, Virginia was one of only seven states lacking this type of parole-sentencing limitation. Virginia also has an embarrassing history of being one of the leading states in rates of the school-to-prison-pipeline. Now is the time for Virginia to capitalize on this window of opportunity for needed change, and to build off this year’s political momentum.
Bram Crowe-Getty.
Social work graduate student.Virginia Commonwealth University.
Richmond.