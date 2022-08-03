Letters to the Editor for Aug. 4, 2022: A less damaging site

A less damaging site

We are suffering from the effects of climate change, as evidenced by increased fires, floods, drought and searing heat waves. Yet Chesterfield County is moving forward on completing the Courthouse Landing project, which will destroy a large forest of towering trees, thereby furthering the effects of climate change rather than slowing them. A less damaging site should have been chosen.

My voice is only one among many who already have protested against this project, and I am almost certain our thoughts will be ignored. However, a multitude of others in opposition to the site have failed to protest, simply because they feel it would make no difference. Unfortunately, they seem to be right.