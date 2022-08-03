Letters to the Editor for Aug. 4, 2022: The MVP discussion

The MVP discussion

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to a recent Mountain Valley pipeline letter ("Unjust, unacceptable harm"), there are a few things to add to the discussion.

With respect to the MVP being “dangerous," I am unaware of such issues caused by 50-plus pipelines already running under the Appalachian Trail. With respect to the pipeline being “unnecessary," MVP claims to have secured firm 20-year commitments for its full capacity, so there apparently is a need.

With respect to there being "a very low probability of completion," it's hard to imagine deep-pocketed owners walking away from a project that is 94% complete. With respect to "erosion control failures," the very people who want to protect the land have caused more damage by continuously delaying MVP's completion with endless lawsuits.

Rather than using a blanket Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval for the overall project, MVP has chosen to seek individual permits for each body of water it crosses. This ensures regulatory compliance, which necessitates the need for another extension.

Regarding the claim that MVP's greenhouse gas emissions would equal 23 coal-fired power plants, U.S. Energy Information Administration data for natural gas and coal does show the MVP’s capacity is roughly that amount. More than 100,000 tons of coal would be needed daily to power these plants. Mining and transporting it is an added burden.

The difference is the MVP does not emit anything to produce either power or liquefied natural gas. Additional benefits could come from using gas that might be flared off due to lack of storage and supply lines from the Marcellus and Utica shale basins.

Per the EIA, natural gas supplied more than 60% of Virginia’s utility-scale electricity in 2020. The MVP appears to be a step toward minimizing environmental and health issues, until renewables can provide a similarly reliable source of power.

Paul Tretina.