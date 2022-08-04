Letters to the Editor for Aug. 5, 2022: A well-deserved tribute

A well-deserved tribute
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The RTD's Michael Phillips recently wrote a well-deserved tribute on Ryan Kerrigan’s retirement from the NFL, and a sad reflection on the Commanders owners who let him go without properly recognizing his illustrious career in Washington.
Kerrigan had to ask Snyder for a one-day contract so he could retire as a Washington football player. The Commanders should be ashamed that they did not initiate the contact. Like Art Monk, Kerrigan will be remembered by the fans, if not the owners.
Milton Cerny.
Henrico.