Letters to the Editor for Aug. 5, 2022: A well-deserved tribute

A well-deserved tribute

The RTD's Michael Phillips recently wrote a well-deserved tribute on Ryan Kerrigan’s retirement from the NFL, and a sad reflection on the Commanders owners who let him go without properly recognizing his illustrious career in Washington.

Kerrigan had to ask Snyder for a one-day contract so he could retire as a Washington football player. The Commanders should be ashamed that they did not initiate the contact. Like Art Monk, Kerrigan will be remembered by the fans, if not the owners.