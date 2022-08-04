Letters to the Editor for Aug. 5, 2022: Putin's empire-building

Putin's empire-building

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent guest column, “The provocations behind the 'unprovoked' war,” attempted to show some sort of Russian rationale for the invasion of Ukraine. Some recent letters to the editor have taken issue with this view and condemned the invasion as essentially a war crime.

War always is a very fluid situation. It appeared Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initial objective was to march into Kyiv and orchestrate regime change to a more Russian-friendly government.

This would have established Belarus and Ukraine as buffer states between Russia and NATO. It didn’t work.

Plan B appears to revert back to the age-old strategy of conquest in an operational mode of genocide, looting, pillaging and burning to take over as much of Ukraine as possible, starting with the Donbas region. Untold suffering to children, women and other noncombatants, who are unable to escape, has occurred through constant shelling and missile strikes in civilian areas.

Putin’s strategy has produced another problem for him: the recent efforts of Finland and Sweden to join NATO. His invasion has changed public opinion in these two countries, which had tried to remain neutral under the policy of Finlandization.

A past quote from former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger seems to apply to Putin’s current plan to destroy and subjugate Ukraine. “Empires have no interest in operating within an international system; they aspire to be the international system.”

Putin’s special military operation objective in Ukraine boils down to empire-building. He only wants to resurrect the old Soviet Union. His war crimes, the death and suffering of thousands of people, largely are irrelevant to him.

Bill Hastings.